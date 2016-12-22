Date: 22 December 2016 12:46

Baku, December 22, AZERTAC

An event marking the 5th anniversary of the Youth Foundation under the President of Azerbaijan has today kicked off in Baku.

The event was attended by Azerbaijani President`s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov, Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov, MPs, heads of youth organizations and representatives of general public.

Addressing the event, Executive Director of the Youth Foundation Farhad Hajiyev hailed the achievements of the youth policy founded by national leader Heydar Aliyev and successfully implemented by President Ilham Aliyev.

Farhad Hajiyev highlighted the activities of the Foundation, saying the organization made a significant contribution to the implementation of the state youth policy.

Azerbaijani Youth Foundation marks 5th anniversary