CEO of EFE agency visits Azerbaijan`s Embassy in Spain

Madrid, December 22 AZERTAC

CEO of Spanish EFE agency José Antonio Vera has visited Azerbaijan`s Embassy in the country to meet the Ambassador Anar Maharramov.

José Antonio Vera highlighted the 5th News Agencies World Congress (NAWC) held in Baku. The CEO said Azerbaijan offers a modern country look and its inhabitants form a dynamic society. “It is a multiethnic country and respectful of the different religious beliefs.”

José Antonio Vera stressed the importance of an agreement signed with AZERTAC, adding it would create an opportunity for intensifying the news exchange between the two countries.

Anar Maharramov, in turn, touched upon friendly relations between the two countries. He said some articles published by EFE`s Moscow office did not reflect reality over the Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

José Antonio Vera expressed concern over publishing these kind of materials, adding this does not respond the nature of cooperation between AZERTAC and EFE.

The CEO expressed confidence that relations between the two news agencies would steadily develop.

Aygun Aliyeva

Special Correspondent

