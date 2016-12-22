Date: 22 December 2016 13:46

A+

A–



Baku, December 22 AZERTAC

An official opening ceremony of headquarters of Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic-speaking Countries (TurkPA) Secretariat was held in Baku.

Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Parliament Ogtay Asadov, Chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) Ismail Kahraman, Speaker of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin and Chairman of the Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of the Kyrgyz Republic Chynybay Tursunbekov attended the ceremony.

They cut the ribbon symbolizing the official opening of the building.

The attendees watched a video on the activity of TurkPA.

TurkPA Secretariat`s headquarters inaugurated in Baku