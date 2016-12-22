Azerbaijan, Turkey hold political consultations

Date: 22 December 2016 13:46

Baku, December 22 AZERTAC

Baku hosted another round of political consultations between the Azerbaijani and Turkish foreign ministries.

Deputy foreign minister of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov and deputy foreign minister of Turkey Umit Yalcın represented the consultation.

The sides highlighted rapidly developing overall relations between the two countries, emphasizing that these ties exist at the level of international organizations that accommodates the interests of both sides.

They also noted that the phrase “one nation, two states” by Heydar Aliyev is a symbol of Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood and friendship that is based upon national, historical, and cultural roots.

They also expressed satisfaction with the cooperation in the formats of Azerbaijan-Turkey-Iran, Azerbaijan-Turkey-Georgia, and Azerbaijan-Turkey-Turkmenistan, noting that it would make a significant contribution to the development of regional cooperation.

The deputy FMs stressed the importance of continuing bilateral support and joint multilateral activities between the two countries.

The sides stressed the necessity of intensifying joint efforts towards the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty in line with the norms and principles of international law.

Problems in the Middle East, the fight against international terrorism, resolution of regional conflicts, neighborhood policy were also in the focus of the meeting.

