Kaspersky Lab predicted cyberthreats

Date: 22 December 2016 14:34

In 2017, hackers will attack mostly stock exchanges, investment funds and commit theft cryptocurrency suggests Kaspersky Lab.



There have been enormous changes in the past few years in this area: if previously only Bitcoin existed in the market, now the number of different cryptocurrencies has reached 50, with about 10 of them having significant market capitalization,” the company says.



In 2017, new types of cryptocurrency may appear in the market, and the real banks will be engaged in their production, which could lead to new threats, according to Kaspersky Lab.



Besides the financial market, hackers can start to manipulate the oil and gold markets. Incidents with the disappearance of large volumes of cryptocurrency have already occurred in the past.



Thus, one of the largest bitcoin exchanges, Mt.Gox, filed for liquidation in April 2014 after it had suffered a loss of 850 thousand bitcoins.



And in June 2016, 3.6 million esters - blockchain technology based cryptocurrency – in the amount of $ 43.9 million were withdrawn from the project Decentralized Autonomous Organization.



And the hacker claimed to have withdrawn the means legally, taking advantage of a loophole in the rules according to which the Company operates.



Bitcoin does not belong to any country in the world. So all transactions using digital money are moderately anonymous, according to Rambler.





