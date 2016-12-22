Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies turns 55

Date: 22 December 2016 14:46

OANA member countries account for two-thirds of the world`s news flow

Baku, December 22, AZERTAC

The Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) was founded on December 22, 1961 with the aim of developing information exchange between regional news agencies.

OANA is the largest media organization for its geography and the volume of the news produced by its members. Forty-four member agencies from 35 countries provide two-thirds of the total volume of news produced throughout the world. Member agencies put around 200 news stories, photo and video material on the OANA website on a daily basis.

The history of Azerbaijan`s representation in OANA dates back to 2004 when AZERTAC was elected a member of the organization. Just three years later AZERTAC was elected to its OANA`s supreme body, the Executive Board, holding this position for three terms in a row. Baku hosted a meeting of the OANA Executive Board in September, 2008.

At the 15th General Assembly of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies held in 2013, AZERTAC Director General Aslan Aslanov was elected as one of the vice presidents of the organization. By secret ballot, AZERTAC was also elected as president of OANA for 2016-2019 and Baku was granted the right to host the next General Assembly.

Organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and AZERTAC, a joint opening ceremony of the 5th News Agencies World Congress and the 16th General Assembly of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies was held in Baku on November 16, 2016. President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony and made a speech. The 16th OANA General Assembly was held on November 18, bringing together more than 80 delegates from 40 news agencies. The OANA member agencies elected new members of the Executive Board, and defined the venue and date of the next General Assembly. The event saw AZERTAC Director General Aslan Aslanov assume presidency of the organization for the next three years, during which the agency will be responsible for managing the website of the organization and other organizational issues.

AZERTAC is one of the most active members of OANA as the agency`s contribution to the organization`s website includes around 4,000 news stories, more than 700 video and over 1,600 photo items on a yearly basis. This covers all spheres of Azerbaijan`s public and political life, including official events, economy, culture, science, education, sport, tourism, environment, etc. AZERTAC is one of the three largest contributors of news to OANA among 44 member agencies.

