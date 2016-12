Date: 22 December 2016 16:46

Baku, December 22, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijan national under-19 football team have named a squad for the tournament commemorating the first FIFA Vice-President Valentin Granatkin to be held in Saint Petersburg.

The squad includes 21 footballers.

Azerbaijani U19 football team name squad for Valentin Granatkin Memorial