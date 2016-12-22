44% of world population will own smartphones in 2017

Date: 22 December 2016 17:34

According to the latest report from our Wireless Smartphone Strategies (WSS) services : Global Smartphone User Penetration Forecast by 88 Countries : 2007-2022, global smartphone user base will grow 58% from 2016 to 2022. Smartphone penetration rate of population will increase to 44% worldwide in 2017, up from 39% in 2016. The penetration rate will further increase to 59% by 2022.



North America and Western Europe will continue to enjoy the leading positions regarding to smartphone penetration. In emerging markets, Central and Latin America will witness the highest smartphone penetration, followed by Asia Pacific. Africa Middle East region will post the lowest penetration rate.



This extensive report forecasts global smartphone user population penetration for 88 countries worldwide, from 2007 to 2022. Almost every major country worldwide is covered, including United States, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain. This report can be used by operators, software developers, content developers, handset vendors, component makers, car manufacturers and other stakeholders to determine the distribution of smartphone ownership across the huge global smartphone market.





