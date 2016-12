Date: 22 December 2016 19:46

Baku, December 22, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani grandmaster Azer Mirzayev has claimed a bronze medal at the Golden Cleopatra Open 2016 held in Cairo, Egypt.

The Swiss system tournament brought together 398 chess players from seven countries.

Bulgarian Kiril Georgiev became the winner of the tournament.

