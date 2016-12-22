Date: 22 December 2016 19:46

Baku, December 22, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijan national football team still sit 90th in the final FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking of 2016 with 386 points.

Argentina will end the year on top of the world, leading the way in the ranking from neighbours Brazil in second. La Albiceleste therefore take the ‘Team of the Year’ title from Belgium, who they overtook at the summit in April this year, and where they have stayed for the subsequent eight editions of the Ranking.

Azerbaijan remain 90th in FIFA World Ranking