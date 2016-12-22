Date: 22 December 2016 20:46

Baku, December 22, AZERTAC

Chairman of the Kazakh Parliament Nurlan Nigmatulin has hailed the role of TurkPA in promoting common interests of Turkic-speaking states. “TurkPA has a bright future. The organization plays a key role in protecting our history and promoting our common interests. Political, economic and cultural relations are developing between our countries,” he said during the opening of the headquarters of Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic-speaking Countries Secretariat in Baku.

“Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan celebrate 25 years of independence. Over these years, our countries have made great strides and secured a worthy place in the international arena. This helps our countries’ parliaments make their voices heard in the world,” he added.

Kazakh parliament chairman: TurkPA helps us promote common interests