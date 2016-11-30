Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Hava haqqında, Məzənnə, Neftin qiyməti

Baku to host Azerbaijan-Iran business forum

Date: 22 December 2016 20:46

Baku, December 22, AZERTAC

An Azerbaijan-Iran business forum will be held in Baku on December 27. The event will be co-organized by Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Economy and Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO)

Iranian companies from a number of fields, including agriculture, food and pharmaceutical industry, transportation, logistics, tourism, ICT, construction, cement production, and engineering will participate in the forum.


