Baku to host Azerbaijan-Iran business forum

Baku, December 22, AZERTAC

An Azerbaijan-Iran business forum will be held in Baku on December 27. The event will be co-organized by Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Economy and Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO)

Iranian companies from a number of fields, including agriculture, food and pharmaceutical industry, transportation, logistics, tourism, ICT, construction, cement production, and engineering will participate in the forum.

