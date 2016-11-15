Date: 22 December 2016 20:46

Baku, December 22, AZERTAC

Sudden inspection of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces was conducted according to the combat readiness plan approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev.

According to Azerbaijan`s Defence Ministry, practical skills of military personnel raised up on alert and the possibility of using of combat means has been verified in the conditions close to the fighting.

During sudden inspection, anti-aircraft rocket systems “Ildirim” ("Lightning") were alerted, after which the live-firings were carried out.

During the practical shooting the task on detection and automatic tracking of cruise missiles, low-flying and aerodynamic, simulating enemy targets under intense fire and electronic warfare, decision-making, shootings on them and effectively destroying of enemy targets were successfully carried out. Firings were highly appreciated.

Air Force and Air Defense Forces inspections are being continued.

Live-fire of anti-aircraft rocket systems “Ildirim” carried out