Date: 22 December 2016 21:46

A+

A–



Baku, December 22, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have held consultations on the legal status of the Caspian Sea in Baku.

Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov represented Azerbaijan, while ambassador-at-large at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Zulfiya Amanzholova attended the consultations on behalf of Kazakhstan.

The two discussed articles of a draft Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea and other related issues.

They emphasized the necessity of increasing joint efforts to hold the next meeting of the special working group at the level of deputy foreign ministers of the Caspian littoral states on complete coordination of the draft Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea and preparation of the Convention in Ashgabat ahead of the next summit of heads of the Caspian littoral states.

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss legal status of Caspian Sea