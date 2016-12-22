Azerbaijani U17 weightlifter claims gold at international tournament

Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Hava haqqında, Məzənnə, Neftin qiyməti
Date: 22 December 2016 21:46
Baku, December 22, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani under-17 weightlifter Isa Rustamov has grabbed a gold medal at an international tournament commemorating Azerbaijan`s National Hero Fakhraddin Shahbazov in Baku.
Another Azerbaijani U17 athlete Huseyn Ismayilov won silver, while Kanan Aliguliyev scooped the bronze medal of the tournament in the under-20 event.
Female weightlifter Anastasia Ibrahimli claimed the bronze medal for Azerbaijan in the under-20 event.
Azerbaijani U17 female athlete Sabina Azimova won the gold medal on the first day of the tournament.
The tournament brings together athletes from 13 countries.