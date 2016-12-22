Date: 22 December 2016 21:46

Baku, December 22, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani under-17 weightlifter Isa Rustamov has grabbed a gold medal at an international tournament commemorating Azerbaijan`s National Hero Fakhraddin Shahbazov in Baku.

Another Azerbaijani U17 athlete Huseyn Ismayilov won silver, while Kanan Aliguliyev scooped the bronze medal of the tournament in the under-20 event.

Female weightlifter Anastasia Ibrahimli claimed the bronze medal for Azerbaijan in the under-20 event.

Azerbaijani U17 female athlete Sabina Azimova won the gold medal on the first day of the tournament.

The tournament brings together athletes from 13 countries.

Azerbaijani U17 weightlifter claims gold at international tournament