Date: 22 December 2016 21:46

Tashkent, December 22, АZERTAC

The ministries of foreign affairs of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have conducted consultations on improvement of the legal base and stocktaking in Tashkent.

Representatives of the ministries also discussed bilateral draft documents as well as ways of developing bilateral relations.

They also exchanged views on the activity of legal services of the ministries of foreign affairs.

Azerbaijani, Uzbek foreign ministries hold consultations