Azerbaijani companies ready to invest in Kharkiv, ambassador

Date: 22 December 2016 21:46

Kiev, December 22, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijani companies are ready to make investments in development of Kharkiv district,” said Azerbaijani ambassador to Ukraine Azer Khudiyev as he met with head of Kharkiv regional state administration Yulia Svetlichnaya.

“Presently several Azerbaijani companies are interested in becoming engaged in infrastructure projects in Kharkiv, including construction of large facilities such as hotels and residential complexes.”

He said an Azerbaijani delegation is expected to visit Kharkiv soon for discussions over possible cooperation. “This will be followed by a reciprocal visit to the potential partners by a Ukrainian business delegation,” the ambassador added.

Svetlichnaya said large enterprises in Kharkiv like machine-building plant "FED", PJSC “Turboatom” and State Enterprise Plant Electrotyazhmash are ready for cooperation with new customers.

“We are ready for industrial cooperation. As head of Kharkiv regional state administration, I guarantee the legitimacy and safety of making business by Azerbaijani investors in our district,” she added.

