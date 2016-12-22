Date: 22 December 2016 21:46

A+

A–



Baku, December 22, AZERTAC

“Friendly and fraternal countries Azerbaijan and Turkey will always comprehensively support each other,” said Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) Ismail Kahraman as he met with Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Artur Rasizade.

Speaker Ismail Kahraman noted that the two countries are determined to continue bilateral relations in all areas.

PM Rasizade said historical friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey are developing. Artur Rasizade stressed that all people of Azerbaijan were deeply saddened by the horrible terror attacks recently committed in the brotherly country. The Azerbaijani Premier hailed political, economic, humanitarian and military relations between the two countries.

Saying the two fraternal countries enjoy big economic potentials, Artur Rasizade noted that the successful implementation of global energy and transport projects, as well as fruitful cooperation in non-oil sector is being carried out in the best interests of the two countries` peoples.

Speaker of the Grand National Assembly Ismail Kahraman described the opening of headquarters of the International Secretariat of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic-speaking Countries (TURKPA) in Baku as an historically remarkable event.

Touching upon the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Ismail Kahraman underlined that Turkey has always supported the fair settlement of the dispute in accordance with the norms of international law, within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and inviolability of its borders, and will do so till the end.

‘Azerbaijan and Turkey will always comprehensively support each other’