Date: 22 December 2016 22:46

A+

A–



Bishkek, December 22, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Guba and Kyrgyzstan`s Kant have signed a memorandum to become sister cities as head of Guba District Executive Authority Yashar Mammadov visited the Kyrgyz city.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Kant mayor Erkinbek Abdirakhmanov hailed development of Azerbaijani districts, including Guba. The mayor stressed Azerbaijani ambassador Hidayat Orujov’s role in establishing relations between Guba and Kant.

Yashar Mammadov highlighted Guba`s tourism potential. He said the district is home to people of diverse nationalities who co-exist here in peace and harmony. He said President Ilham Aliyev declared 2016 a year of multiculturalism in Azerbaijan. He noted that Azerbaijan deeply cares about ethnic and religious minorities.

Ambassador Orujov said he is happy that Guba and Kant started cooperating, adding that the Kyrgyz city is densely populated by Azerbaijanis.

In Kant, the Azerbaijani delegation also visited a street named after national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Gulu Kangarli

Special Correspondent

Azerbaijan`s Guba, Kyrgyzstan`s Kant become sister cities