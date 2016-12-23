SOCAR Trading, Lotos agree on delivery of oil, LPG, LNG to Poland

Date: 23 December 2016 10:46

Baku, December 23, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan is interested in attracting Polish investments in its economy and deepening business relations with the Central European country.

The issue was on agenda during the 7th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Poland Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Warsaw on December 19-20.

SOCAR Trading SA, the marketing branch of Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company SOCAR, and the Polish company Lotos Oil have reached agreement to transport oil, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG), the Azerbaijani Embassy in Warsaw said.

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Natig Aliyev, addressing the event, invited Polish entrepreneurs to invest in Azerbaijan, and provided an insight into business and investment opportunities in the country.

The minter outlined priority areas for Polish investments that include agriculture, tourism, oil and chemical industry, and techno parks.

Natig Aliyev, who is also a co-chair of the commission informed the Polish side about economic potential of the country, and large international and regional projects implemented in the country, particularly North-South Project, East-West Transport Corridor and Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project.

During his visit, the minister held meetings with Polish co-chair of the Commission, Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Energy Minister Krzysztof Tchorzewski and other officials.

A number of bilateral business meetings were also held within the gathering of the Commission.

The agreement envisages deliveries of crude oil to Poland, as well as supplies of LPG and LNG to marine terminals in Gdansk. Moreover, SOCAR representatives held discussions on Sarmatia project with Polish counterparts.

SOCAR Trading’s activities cover the US, and countries in Europe and Asia

