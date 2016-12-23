Date: 23 December 2016 11:46

Baku, December 23, AZERTAC

The international financial institutions are expected to allocate $4 billon for the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline Project (TANAP). In addition to $1.4 billion credit allocated by the World Bank (WB) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBR) will also approve their financing.

International financial institutions to approve $4 billon loan for TANAP