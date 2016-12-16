Brent crude oil sells for more than $55/ barrels

Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , Hava haqqında, Məzənnə, Neftin qiyməti
Date: 23 December 2016 11:46
Baku, December 23, AZERTAC
The price of oil changed in the world markets.
On NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) cost of the US light crude oil increased $0.46 to stand at $52.95. Price of the Brent crude oil at the London ICE (Intercontinental Exchange Futures) rose $0.59 to trade at $55.05.
The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil decreased $0.12 to stand at $56.23 on the world markets.