Date: 23 December 2016 11:46

A+

A–



Baku, December 23, AZERTAC

The “Qafqaz” University hosted an international seminar entitled "Multiculturalism and social life in Azerbaijan and Indonesia". The event was organized by the Baku International Center of Multiculturalism and "Azerbaijani multiculturalism" Science and Education Center of the “Qafqaz”, Chuan University of Indonesia, State Islamic University of Surakarta, Sunan Kalijaga State Islamic University and the Embassy of this country in Azerbaijan.

Addressing the event, rector of “Qafqaz” University Havar Mammadov stressed that great leader Heydar Aliyev had always attached great importance to the education and his policy is confidently is being continued by President Ilham Aliyev. The rector also recalled that President Ilham Aliyev has declared 2016 the Year of Multiculturalism.

Seyfal Hasanov, senior advisor to the state service on interethnic, religious and multicultural issues of the Republic of Azerbaijan, spoke of the development of multicultural in Azerbaijan.

"Multiculturalism and social life in Azerbaijan and Indonesia" workshop held in “Qafqaz” University