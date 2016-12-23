Date: 23 December 2016 11:46

Rome, December 23, AZERTAC

I often visit Baku where eyewitness increase of the number of samples of modern architecture.

This was stated by Paolo Del Bianco, the founder of the Romualdo Del Bianco Foundation in his interview with AZERTAC correspondent. Paolo Del Bianko also highlighted the importance of the exhibition dedicated to Azerbaijan`s modern architecture organized in Florence, Italy.

Del Bianco spoke of rich cultural heritage, unique samples of architecture saying this exhibition was another way of demonstration of the country's culture to Italian public.

The Foundation he supervises contact to over 30 world countries, Del Bianko stressed. At his words, the Foundation has been cooperating with the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction for more than 13 years.

Paolo Del Bianko expressed gratitude to the Rector of the University Gulchohra Mammadova for support of the Exhibition.

Asiman Asadov,

Special correspondent

Number of contemporary architectural samples increased