Paris, December 23, AZERTAC

Jewish Shalom radio has interviewed Azerbaijani ambassador to France Elchin Amirbayov. The ambassador highlighted Azerbaijan-Israel bilateral relations. “Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's official visit to Azerbaijan is the manifestation of excellent relations between the two countries,” he said. Amirbayov described the visit as the result of strategic partnership and broad relations between the two countries in political, security and energy fields. In his interview, the ambassador also gave information about the Jewish community in Azerbaijan. He also hailed military relations between the two countries. On the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the diplomat noted that Armenia occupied Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent districts, carrying out ethnic cleansing policy against Azerbaijanis in these areas. He highlighted Armenia's non constructive policy, saying the Yerevan tries to perpetuate the status quo.

Ambassador Amirbayov described Azerbaijan as a tolerant and universal country located on the Great Silk Way, hailing its good relations with neighbors.

Shahla Aghalarova

Special Correspondent

Jewish Shalom radio interviews Azerbaijani ambassador to France