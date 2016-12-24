Motion-sensing wall panels animate boring interiors

Date: 23 December 2016 16:34

Interior walls can be a bit on the boring side, but Australia's ENESS has developed a new light-emitting wall panel that aims to change that. Until activated by motion, the Lumes wall panel looks pretty standard. But once brought to life, an integrated LED array can display images and relatively complex animations.



The first real-world application of the Lumes panel is at the entrance of Cabrini Hospital's Pediatrics Ward in Malvern, Victoria. Completed a couple of weeks ago, ENESS worked with architects DesignInc to create a motion-activated wall installation that would help put kids' minds at ease.



As someone walks past, Lumes triggers animations including animals peeking their heads out of grass, raindrops falling, rockets launching, and runners following human movements. The system can even discern when people approach closer to the wall and respond with larger animations.



While Lumes is a really nice fit for a children's ward, an ENESS representative told us that it's also aiming to use it in other areas too, with hospitality and retail applications being pursued. One example we suggested was directional arrows to help navigate a large building, which the rep said would indeed work, but the firm also aims to try and integrate data visualization somehow.



The hospital installation consists of 12 wood veneer-covered LED panels and three acrylic panels, each measuring 175 x 50 cm (68 x 19.6 in), though the panels can be made to customer dimensions.



Future installations will also make the animations respond to sound, and the firm also hopes to integrate touch and heat-sensing too. Once the panels are in place, the animations can be tweaked or changed remotely with the firm's own custom software. The LEDs can also be integrated into other surfaces in addition to wood veneer paneling.



Lumes is available to purchase now for architects, interior designers, and the like, though we've no word on cost. The wall panel isn't the only way to bring a wall to life, other options include e-ink wall panels, LED wallpaper, and a motion-sensing wall installation.









