Award presentation ceremony of winners of ‘NETTY 2016’ held with support of Ministry of Communications and High Technologies

Date: 23 December 2016 16:34

The award presentation ceremony of the winners of Azerbaijan National Internet Award “NETTY 2016” was held with the support of the Ministry of Communications and High Technologies and the company Delta Telecom. During the ceremony, the winners of this year’s Azerbaijan National Internet Award “NETTY 2016” competition, which has already been held for 8 years, were announced.



President of Azerbaijan Internet Forum (AIF) Osman Gunduz spoke at the event on behalf of the Organizing Committee of “NETTY 2016”. He informed the gathering about the works done within the framework of competition.



It was noted that 303 internet resources on 11 nominations were presented for “NETTY 2016”, and only 238 of them were admitted to the competition. During the 2nd voting, the Jury formed by AIF in 3 directions and 5-member jury on mobile applications selected the best websites from 74 nominees.



President of the Forum expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Communications and High Technologies and the companies Delta Telecom, BestComp, Lenovo and Aromaniaya for supporting the competition.



Speaking at the ceremony, the official representative of the Ministry of Communications and High Technologies Tahir Mammadov noted that the National Internet Award “NETTY” competition plays an important role in the development of the Internet in Azerbaijan. He stressed that the Ministry has always supported activities aimed at development of the Internet.



According T. Mammadov, in the near future, the Ministry will take even more serious steps in the sphere of information and communication technologies.



Technical Director of Delta Telecom Atesh Rzayev in his speech stressed the important role of the competition in the development of the Internet in the country, as well as in the development of the ICT sector as a whole.



After the speeches, the winners were awarded in 11 nominations.



http://coworking.az became the winner in the “Corporate websites” nomination; http://www.ireli.az – in “Public and social websites”; http://www.medeniyyet.info – “Cultural, artistic and tourist websites”; http://www.asanmektub.az – “Family, child and health”; http://saturdaymenu.com/ – “Blogs”; http://asanschool.az – “Science and education”; http://dxr.az/ – “E-government”; http://maxi.az – “Service - e-commerce”; KVOTTER – “Mobile applications”; https://www.facebook.com/avtostop.tv/ - “The best page in the social network”.



The winners and distinguished were awarded prizes from Lenovo, BestCom and Aromaniaya.









