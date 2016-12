Date: 24 December 2016 12:46

Baku, December 24 AZERTAC

A concert of Turkish music and folk dances named “Colours of Anatolia” was held at the Heydar Aliyev Palace.

The organizers of the concert were the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Turkey and Yunus Emre Institute in Baku.

Visitors viewed the national dances of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

