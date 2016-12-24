Experts name major data leakages of this year

Date: 24 December 2016 13:34

Experts named the major data leakages that have taken place this year. The first place went to the database of the company Experian plc, which was stolen by DoubleFlag hackers. The whole world knew about this scandal in early December. In this case, the hackers were able to steal data on more than 200 million customers. The hackers stole both personal and financial data. The data could eventually be bought for 0.8082 bitcoins. Interestingly, Experian plc didn’t comment on this data leakage.



The theft of data on 57 million Mail.ru users was the largest data leak in the Russian Federation. The hacker subsequently attempted to sell passwords and addresses for fifty rubles a piece. Company representatives reported that the stolen information was not true.



The greatest damage was inflicted by hackers to an organization in the UAE. In this case, an employee of one of the financial institutions stole data from the Economic Development Department. In this case, the damage amounted to around 8.3 million dirhams.



Meanwhile, the biggest damage to physical persons was caused the attackers, who used stolen data on residents of the US state of New Hampshire. They used stolen information for the registration of false tax deductions. In this case, the amount of damage was $ 1.1 million, according to DNI24.





