Baku hosts “Address of future: President Ilham Aliyev’s strategy of reforms” conference

Date: 24 December 2016 13:46

Baku, December 24 AZERTAC

A conference titled “Address of future: President Ilham Aliyev’s strategy of reforms” kicked off in Baku.

Organized by the New Azerbaijan Party, the event brought together state and government officials, members of the parliament and the public.

The event saw speeches by Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of New Azerbaijan Party Ali Ahmadov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Financial Markets Supervisory Authority Rufat Aslanli, chairman of State Agency on Public Services and Social Innovations under the P{resident of Azerbaijan Inam Karimov.

