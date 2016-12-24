Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , İlham Əliyev, Hava haqqında, Məzənnə, Neftin qiyməti

President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Marionette Theatre

President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Marionette Theatre

Date: 24 December 2016 13:46

A+
A

Baku, December 24 AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of the Marionette Theatre in Icherisheher.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the theatre.

President Ilham Aliyev and his spouse viewed the conditions created here.

Then a picture was taken.


AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Marionette Theatre
Related news
President Ilham Aliyev viewed conditions created at “Baylar” mosque after renovation
24.12.2016 [12:05]
President Ilham Aliyev viewed conditions created at “Baylar” mosque after renovation
President Ilham Aliyev laid foundation of first nine-storey building and school in Yasamal residential complex
24.12.2016 [10:49]
President Ilham Aliyev laid foundation of first nine-storey building and school in Yasamal residential complex
President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Regional Data and International Commutation Centers of Ministry of Communications and High Technologies VIDEO
05.12.2016 [11:58]
President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Regional Data and International Commutation Centers of Ministry of Communications and High Technologies VIDEO
President Ilham Aliyev viewed Azerbaijan International Real Estate and Investment Exhibition VIDEO
23.11.2016 [10:44]
President Ilham Aliyev viewed Azerbaijan International Real Estate and Investment Exhibition VIDEO


Tags:  President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Marionette Theatre

OXŞAR XƏBƏRLƏR


BU KATEQORİYADAN DİGƏR XƏBƏRLƏR


RƏYLƏR


Top news