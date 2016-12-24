Date: 24 December 2016 13:46

A+

A–



Baku, December 24 AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of the Marionette Theatre in Icherisheher.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the theatre.

President Ilham Aliyev and his spouse viewed the conditions created here.

Then a picture was taken.

President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Marionette Theatre