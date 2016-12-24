A ‘City of Drones’ will be built in Japan by 2019

Date: 24 December 2016 14:34

Chiba city is located forty kilometres from Tokyo. Now the cities are actively being built, preparing new homes for occupancy. Just a couple of years housewarming party celebrate more than ten thousand people — especially for them to build new skyscrapers, equipped with docks for drones.



In addition to niches for flying drones at home will be equipped with the necessary equipment and staff who will teach the finer points of air traffic. To prepare operators who are able to work with the aircraft at the proper level, in local universities have opened new specialty.



The mayor of Chiba noted that the delivery of goods using drones could be a good solution for elderly residents. Many of them find it difficult to go for shopping, and easy and fast the drone can quickly deliver the necessary food, medicines and basic necessities directly to the home of pensioner, and not only, according to Seeker.



Only the first batch will run about two hundred drones. They will fly over the city, delivering packages and purchasing people. The city administration notes that the use of drones will allow to unload and transport system by approximately forty percent . In addition, the mayor of Chiba city hopes to attract to the new district of tourists — Japanese Olympics is not far off.





