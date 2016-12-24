Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , İlham Əliyev, Hava haqqında, Məzənnə, Neftin qiyməti

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev phoned President Ilham Aliyev

Date: 24 December 2016 14:46

On December 24, Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Dmitry Medvedev congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday, wished him success in his high state activities and robust health.

The head of state thanked Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev for the attention and congratulations.

During the phone conversation, they expressed their confidence that bilateral friendly relations between the two countries will further successfully develop.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev also discussed the current state and prospects of Russia-Azerbaijan economic cooperation.


