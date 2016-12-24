AC Milan defeat Juventus on penalties to win Italian Super Cup

Date: 24 December 2016 17:46

Baku, December 24, AZERTAC

Mario Pasalic scored the winning penalty as AC Milan lifted the Supercoppa Italiana for the first time in five years with a 4-3 shootout victory over holders Juventus in Doha, according to PA Sport.

The Chelsea loanee kept his nerve to find the top left corner with Milan's fifth spot-kick after their 17-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma had denied Paulo Dybala.

Giorgio Chiellini volleyed Juve into an 18th-minute lead at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium but Giacomo Bonaventura headed Milan level seven minutes before the break to leave the game level at 1-1 after extra-time.

