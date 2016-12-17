Aktual mövzular: Dollar alış-satışı , İlham Əliyev, Hava haqqında, Məzənnə, Neftin qiyməti

Azeri Light crude sells for $55.42

Date: 24 December 2016 17:46

Baku, December 24, AZERTAC

Azeri Light crude oil price has fallen on the world markets.

The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil decreased $0.81 to stand at $55.42 on the world markets.


