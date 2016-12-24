Winners of competition of individual journalistic work awarded

Date: 24 December 2016 18:46

Baku, December 24 AZERTAC

The winners of the competition of individual journalistic work were awarded. The competition was held by the State Support for Media Development Fund under the President of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of world Azerbaijani and the Near Year.

The event brought together state officials, MPs, heads of leading local and foreign Media.

The event saw speeches by Azerbaijani President`s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov, Executive Director of the State Support for Media Development Fund under the President of Azerbaijan Vugar Safarli, Chairman of Azerbaijan Press Council, MP Aflatun Amashov.

AZERTAC`s correspondent is also among the winners.

