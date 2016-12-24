Date: 24 December 2016 18:46

Belgrade, December 24 AZERTAC

A scientific conference titled “Multiculturalism: Azerbaijan`s experience” was held in Belgrade, Serbia. The event was co-organized by the country`s Embassy to Serbia and Azerbaijan Culture Center.

The event also saw presentation of book titled “Azerbaijan`s well-known women/well-known women of Serbian people”.

The event brought together members of Serbian Parliament, representatives of Belgrade Mayor`s Office, political, scientific and cultural figures of Serbia and the public.

Director of Azerbaijan`s Culture Center Zarifa Alizade stressed the importance of the event in terms of popularization of the scientific and cultural values.

Other speakers said that the conference serves to peace in the world. They also highlighted Azerbaijan`s model of tolerance. They spoke about living in peace and stability of representatives of various confessions in Azerbaijan, adding various peoples of the region have historically enjoyed good-neighborliness, friendship and cooperation based on the robust tolerance traditions, mutual respect and trust.

The event also saw speeches by representatives of Institute of International Politics and Economics, cultural figures.

Conference highlighting Azerbaijan`s multicultural environment held in Serbia