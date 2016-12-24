The Jerusalem Post: Trump`s Azerbaijan moment

Date: 24 December 2016 19:46

Baku, December 24 AZERTAC

The Jerusalem Post has published an article titled “Trump`s Azerbaijan moment”.

Written by director general of Caspian Group Holdings Rob Sobhani says: “Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev is one of the most reliable and trustworthy leaders for US President-elect Donald Trump. Azerbaijan has certain unique cultural, economic and geopolitical features that deserve the next US administration’s immediate attention. Trump and his foreign policy team should unequivocally and wholeheartedly embrace Azerbaijan and its president, the author writes.”

“The first point to keep in mind when thinking of US-Azerbaijan relations is our shared values of religious freedom and tolerance,” the article said. “A major feature of Azerbaijan’s national culture is religious tolerance.”

“Relations between Azerbaijan and Israel are deep and include cooperation on numerous fronts including the military and diplomatic ones. This is indeed unique in the Muslim world,” the article noted. “When President- elect Trump looks around the Muslim world for a model of religious freedom Azerbaijan is one country he can point to.”

The second point that makes Azerbaijan unique is that it shares Washington’s goal of an uninterrupted flow of oil and gas from the Caspian Sea region to international markets, said the article.

Today, Azerbaijan’s oil and gas exports play a critical role in Western energy security.

A third point the new administration should consider is that Trump will meet numerous world leaders over the next four years but none will come closer to being a true partner of Washington than Ilham Aliyev, the author said.

“Immediately after the terrorist attacks of 9/11, his father, former president Heydar Aliyev, invited the American ambassador to his office and pledged his country’s full support and cooperation,” Sobhani noted. “Since then President Aliyev has been an unwavering ally in America’s war against terrorism.”

In fact, Azerbaijan is a transport route for US military supplies to Afghanistan and cooperates with the US companies to develop the energy resources of the Caspian Sea region, according to the article.

Finally, President Trump can actually earn his Nobel Peace Prize by bringing an end to the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, said the article.

