President Ilham Aliyev: Strong and active national entrepreneurial class has emerged in Azerbaijan

Date: 2 February 2017 18:46

Baku, February 2, AZERTAC

“A strong and active national entrepreneurial class has emerged in Azerbaijan,” said President Ilham Aliyev at a conference dedicated to the results of third year implementation of "The State Program on socio-economic development of the regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2014-2018".

“Of course, the government has also provided its support for this area too. I am always in contact with entrepreneurs. We hold meetings, address problems, they are always provided with political and material support, as I well understand that no business can be built without the initial capital. In addition, no businessman or entrepreneur would want to invest in risky places and countries. Therefore, I believe that factors such as security, stability, a great public atmosphere, state and material support of businesses have contributed to the formation of a national class of entrepreneurs,” the head of state added.

