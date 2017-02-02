Date: 2 February 2017 18:46

A+

A–



Baku, February 2, AZERTAC

The round table on “EITI Mainstreaming” has today been held at the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ).

Head of the EITI International Secretariat Jonas Moberg, Executive Director of SOFAZ Shahmar Movsumov, the World Bank Country Manager for Azerbaijan, Europe and Central Asia Naveed Hassan Naqvi, members of the World Bank, ADB, EBRD, NRGI, Government, NGO Coalition and local and foreign extractive companies operating in Azerbaijan attended the round table.

During the round table participants made discussions on the provision of EITI Mainstreaming concept to the public, bringing together all stakeholders and application of this concept and its benefits to the country.

EITI is a special multilateral and voluntary initiative, supported by a coalition of companies, governments, investors and civil society organizations and global standard for improved transparency in the oil, gas and mining sector. Azerbaijan joined EITI in 2003. Azerbaijan was awarded the "2009 EITI Award" for its commitment to EITI principles and criteria and achievements in EITI Implementation.

Round table on EITI Mainstreaming held at SOFAZ