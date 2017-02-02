Date: 2 February 2017 19:46

Baku, February 2, AZERTAC

Microsoft's next major update for Edge will aim to close feature gaps between it and rival browsers, according to ZDnet.

Microsoft has revealed what's in store for Edge in the upcoming Windows Creators Update, expected to be released in April.

The updated browser will be the culmination of features Microsoft has been testing with Windows Insiders in recent months, including new tools to manage multiple tabs, Windows Store e-books, easier online payments, early 3D support, and more APIs for extension developers. Microsoft has also scheduled a stable release of WebRTC 1.0 with more codec support for the Creators update.

As Insiders saw in a January update, Microsoft has built tools to help heavy tab users improve productivity, while reducing distractions and clutter.

Microsoft confirmed on Tuesday that Edge will feature the new dropdown Tab preview, which contains a scrollable row of thumbnail images of all pages within opened tabs. Users can also set that group of active tabs aside to get a clean slate for new tasks and then restore them when needed. The visual tabs and quick management tools are aimed at users who tend to have dozens of tabs open and should help them hop between tasks easier.

With Microsoft's 3D Paint reboot and VR headlining the Creators Update, Microsoft is "embracing 3D" for Edge too in order to support a growing number of sites with VR content. Microsoft highlights it is supporting the Mozilla-created WebVR API, which helps web apps display VR content and allows people using VR headsets to view VR content from the web.

Microsoft Edge for Windows 10 Creators Update: New tab controls, more VR, payments, and e-books