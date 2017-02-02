Azerbaijani media representatives visit Saudi Press Agency

Date: 2 February 2017 20:46

Baku, February 2, AZERTAC

As part of their visit to Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijani media representatives have visited Saudi Press Agency (SPA) headquarters in Riyadh.

President of Saudi Press Agency Abdullah bin Fahd Al-Hussein highlighted the agency’s role in information policy of the country, its technical and professional progress. He hailed the cooperation between SPA and Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC).

Azerbaijani journalists toured the agency’s Media Center and conference room.

The sides also discussed how to expand cooperation among the media outlets of Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia.

