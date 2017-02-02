President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani government always paid great attention to its cultural legacy

Date: 2 February 2017 20:46

Baku, February 2, AZERTAC

“The Azerbaijani government always paid great attention to its cultural legacy. We cherish the memory of our outstanding personalities, and immortalize them,” President Ilham Aliyev said at a ceremony to unveil a monument to prominent conductor, People's Artist of the USSR, maestro Niyazi.

“We are very loyal to our cultural heritage. We are an independent, modern country. However, the source of our strength is our national history, our past and culture. As a nation we were able to preserve our dignity because we managed to preserve our culture, language, literature and protecting as well today,” the head of state noted.

Stressing that Azerbaijani people are proud of their prominent figures, President Ilham Aliyev said: “We are proud that our prominent representatives of culture and art have found their places at the global scale. This, of course, shows the talent of our people and our great and worthy contributions to the world’s cultural heritage.”

