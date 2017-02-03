Instagram will soon let you create multi-photo galleries

Date: 3 February 2017 14:34

Multi-photo Instagram galleries are finally coming soon — and for everyone. Currently, only advertisers have the ability to publish several photos in a single post, which users can swipe through horizontally. But inside the latest beta release of Instagram for Android is evidence that this same feature is making its way to the app’s 600 million users.



Instead of tapping on a photo, you long-press. From there, a prompt instructs you to select up to 10 images or videos. You can apply a single filter to all of them, or tap into each photo to apply separate effects before posting everything in a single gallery. Your followers and other Instagram users will be able to like individual photos in each post.



Credit to Droid Life and Philip Chang on Twitter for first noticing this in the newest beta update. I’ve confirmed directly that it’s in there. Unfortunately, the feature is likely showing up a little earlier than Instagram intended. It seems rather buggy, for one, and trying to actually publish albums produces an error message every time.



The Verge reached out to Instagram for more information on when albums will widely roll out across Android and iOS, but a spokesperson declined to comment. Hopefully very soon, albums will save us all from a cascade of endless vacation, baby, and wedding photos in the timeline — often out of chronological order.



Once this is checked off the list, maybe Instagram will move onto other common feature requests like a native regram function and scheduled posts. Lately, the company has instead seemed more focused on copying Snapchat (very well, admittedly) and live video.





