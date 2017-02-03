Dirror launches Windows 10 digital mirrors

Date: 3 February 2017 16:34

Germany-based Dirror introduced a new digital mirror that runs Microsoft’s Windows 10 operating system and includes a flurry of helpful features such as calendar, weather forecast, and notes. While it’s quite bizarre to buy a mirror with all these smarts inside, the idea behind the product is to provide users an easy way to access advanced features.



So what’s in store for anyone who would buy the digital mirror? Dirror’s digital mirror is available in three different configurations with a starting price of €970, or roughly $1,000. So, getting your hands on any of these Windows 10 mirrors would set you back more than what you would pay for a high-end laptop.



First up, the base model Dirror S sports a 10.1-inch display which boasts a resolution of 1280×800 pixels. An Intel Atom x5-Z8300 processor powers the digital mirror and packs 32GB of storage and 2GB of RAM inside. It also ships with 802.11n Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity.



The bigger variant, Dirror M, shows off a 23-inch display and includes the more powerful Atom x7-Z8700 processor, along with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. This model costs €1870 or €1970 depending on your choice of frame.



Finally, the super smart Dirror L features top-of-the-line specs, including a 27-inch full HD display. And with great specs comes a hefty price: This version costs €2480.



All of these configurations support Cortana, smart home technologies like Sonos, full touch capability and include built-in speakers. Plus, you can bump up the number of apps in the device with native access to the Windows Store.









