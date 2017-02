Date: 3 February 2017 16:46

Baku, February 3, AZERTAC

Young Azerbaijani judo fighters have claimed four medals, including two golds at the Trofeo Alpe Adria tournament held in Lignano, Italy.

The gold medals came from Haji Musayev and Naim Huseynov. Tofig Mammadov and Samir Mammadov scopped the bronze medals of the tournament.

The tournament brought together more than 1000 judo fighters.

