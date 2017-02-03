Date: 3 February 2017 19:46

Baku, February 3 AZERTAC

The 2nd European Games will be held in Minsk, Belarus from 14th – 30th June 2019, according to the latest Press Releases from the Olympic Council and the European Olympics Committees.

The final sporting programme has not yet been decided for the Minsk 2019 Games.

The EOC has this week confirmed that the President of the Hellenic Olympic Committee, Spyros Capralos will be the Chair of the EOC Coordination Commission for the second edition of the European Games in 2019 in Minsk, Belarus.

The European Olympic Committees (EOC) held its first meeting of 2017 with IOC President Thomas Bach in attendance. The meeting’s key outcome was the appointment of Spyros Capralos as Chair of the EOC Coordination Commission for the second edition of the European Games in 2019 in Minsk, Belarus.

EOC Acting President Janez Kocijančič opened the day’s proceedings in Lausanne by welcoming President Bach and thanking him for his guidance of the Olympic Movement throughout 2016.

The organisation of the second European Games was entrusted to Minsk, last October, when the EOC General Assembly welcomed the invitation from the NOC of Belarus.

European Olympic Committees hold first meeting in Lausanne