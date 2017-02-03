Date: 3 February 2017 21:46

A+

A–



Baku, February 3, AZERTAC

New Defense Secretary James Mattis is set to arrive later today in South Korea as he begins his first overseas trip that will also take him to Japan, highlighting the Pacific region's importance to U.S. security interests, according to ABC news.

"The trip will underscore the commitment of the United States to our enduring alliances with Japan and the Republic of Korea, and further strengthen U.S.-Japan-Republic of Korea security cooperation," Capt. Jeff Davis, a Pentagon spokesman, said last week when the trip was announced.

Mattis' visit is intended to reassure U.S. allies in the region that it will maintain its security commitments, especially at a time when North Korea has grown increasingly provocative in the development of its ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs.

Defense Secretary James Mattis visits South Korea and Japan