Date: 3 February 2017 22:46

A+

A–



Baku, February 3 AZERTAC

The first edition of the children’s magazine “Qaranqush” (Swallow) by TEAS Press Publishing House was presented at the European Azerbaijan School (EAS) (www.qaranqush.az).

Editor-in-chief of the magazine Aysel Zahidqizi said the publication, is aimed at educating and entertaining children. She noted that the magazine contains interesting stories, articles, columns on various areas, and even topics in English.

The magazine will take children on a journey to an outside world and provide them with fascinating pieces of information on a monthly basis. Azerbaijan’s renowned writers and illustrators have taken part in the preparation of the 44-page magazine.

“Swallow” magazine presented in Azerbaijan