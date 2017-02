Date: 4 February 2017 14:46

Baku, February 3, AZERTAC

The 11th Adilia Alieva International Piano Competition will be held in France and Switzerland on May 15-18.

The final concert of the competition will be held at the office of the United Nations in Geneva on May 18.

Held every two years, the competition is supported by the French government.

